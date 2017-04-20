RELATED STORIES: Medical marijuana in Louisiana

The debate over legalizing marijuana has largely been focused on its medicinal uses.

In Louisiana, it’s now legal for certain diseases, thanks to a Senate Bill 271, which was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards after it passed during the 2016 legislative session. The list of diseases that are covered is limited, however.

Under the bill, LSU and Southern have the right of first refusal to grow the state-sanctioned marijuana, and only 10 pharmacies could distribute it statewide. Both universities have opted in.

The 2017 legislative session is currently underway. As in years past, there are several bills up for consideration that would expand use of marijuana for medical purposes.

