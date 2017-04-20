Car lands in canal after driver swerves to avoid crash

A car swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle and ended up in a canal. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but police need your help to find the car responsible.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Highland Road.

The victim said he was driving on Highland Rd., not too far from LSU's campus, when a gold-colored Toyota Camry pulled out from East Johnson Street on to Highland Road. To avoid a crash, the driver swerved, but lost control.

That vehicle went down the nearby canal embankment.

The car that caused the other driver to swerve did stop, at first. However, the vehicle took off.

Police say this is a case of hit and run. They want to find the driver who caused the crash.

If you know who that person is, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

