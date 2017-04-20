51-year-old man found shot to death behind gas station

A 51-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday night. His body was found behind a gas station.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the body of Felicito Canales was found in an open field behind the a gas station located on Airline Hwy. This portion of Airline Hwy. is located between Prescott Rd. and Winbourne Ave. in the 70805 zip code.

Canales body was located shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. He had been shot multiple times, officials say.

At this time investigators have not established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

This shooting was located roughly 3 miles away from another fatal shooting that happened earlier that same day on Plank Road. Officials have not said whether the two cases are possibly connected.

If you know anything about either of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

