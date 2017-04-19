MISSING: Denham Springs man last seen leaving to get food

The Denham Springs Police Department has issued an alert regarding a man who has not been seen since Friday, April 14.

According to officials, Charles Hogan was last seen by his roommate, who told police that Hogan left the home to get food.

Hogan never returned, said the roommate.

Hogan is believed to be driving a 2011 Scion TC Plum in color, bearing Louisiana license plate XOR915. He was last seen on Hazelnut Street in Denham Springs.

If you know anything regarding Hogan's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.