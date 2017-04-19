Man shot to death on Plank Rd. identified

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, April 19 on Plank Rd.

The victim has been identified as Letroyed Brown, 36.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the male victim was shot multiple times at 3225 Plank Rd. around 1:50 p.m. The victim was reportedly running with a black male suspect, who police believe shot and killed the victim. Officials say the masked suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or suspect at this time.

At the same time as this shooting, police responded to a call about another shooting in the 2700 block of Lorraine Street, which is located less than 3 miles from the fatal shooting location.

After further investigation, police learned that the victim of this incident had not been shot. Rather, he was struck in the head with a pistol. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. Later Wednesday night, BRPD arrested Anthony Rush, 50, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm in relation to this case.

Police do not believe these cases are connected.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

