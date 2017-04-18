LSU graduates its largest class ever

To the tune of pomp and circumstance, LSU will graduate its largest class in the school history.

Many graduates gathered at the PMAC for the official commencement ceremony Friday morning. Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated the graduates during his commencement address. He called on them to live lives of heart and purpose. He also did not sway from politics, noting the yearly cuts to higher education.

"You stayed, you believed in Louisiana and I'm grateful because I believe in Louisiana, too and I believe in each and every one of you, because you have heart," Edwards said. "Louisiana's better because of you."

"We all came here for different reasons, but chances are we stayed here for a very similar one," said Zack Faircloth, student body president. "We felt like someone cared about our person success. Immediately, we found someone invested in seeing us succeed in and out of the classroom."

More than 4,000 students will get their diploma this spring.

School leaders touted the class as the most diverse, with more women, Latinos and African Americans than ever before.

The ceremony began with the academic procession beginning at 7:45 a.m. and the main ceremony following at 8 a.m. Doctoral candidates received their diplomas individually, while degrees will be conferred for all students. The ceremony is open admission.

Diploma ceremonies followed at various locations around campus. During these ceremonies, each graduate's name was called and diplomas were handed out individually on stage.

For more information about graduation, visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.

