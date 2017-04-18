Gov. Edwards to deliver keynote address at LSU spring graduation

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will deliver the keynote address at LSU's 292nd commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 12.More >>
East Ascension High School's senior class crosses the stage Thursday night to get their diplomas, and one young man, Michael Allen, has quite a story to tell.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Work Release Facility is the largest work release program in the state, with 291 inmates. The inmates are getting prepared to be released into the public. Many of them work off-site at local businesses.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
