Gov. Edwards to deliver keynote address at LSU spring graduation

Gov. John Bel Edwards will deliver the keynote address at LSU's 292nd commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

"We are pleased to welcome Gov. Edwards to campus to speak to out May graduates," said LSU President F. King Alexander. "Gov. Edwards has a long history of service to Louisiana, and we look forward to hearing the message he delivers to our graduates as they embark on the next stage of their lives."

The ceremony will begin with the academic procession beginning at 7:45 a.m. and the main ceremony following at 8 a.m. Doctoral candidates will receive their diplomas individually, while degrees will be conferred for all students. The ceremony is open admission.

Diploma ceremonies will follow at various locations around campus. During these ceremonies, each graduate's name will be called and diplomas will be handed out individually on stage.

For more information about graduation, visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.

