Man accused of cutting store owner with box cutter, resisting arrest

A 55-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly cut a store owner with a box cutter.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, April 17 shortly before 4 p.m.

The victim told police that the suspect, later identified as Charlie J. Leduff, was urinating outside of "his business." The victim said he confronted Leduff, which caused the altercation.

"[Leduff] then stated that he would cut the victim and he ran toward him and cut him on the chin then ran down the street, which the victim ran behind him," states the report.

Police were called and an officer tracked Leduff to the area of E. Grant and Thomas H. Delpit. The officer says Leduff had a box cutter in his hand and allegedly refused to put it down.

The officer managed to get Leduff in handcuffs.

Leduff was charged with aggravated battery with a knife, resisting arrest and obscenity. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.