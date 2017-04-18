High speed chase ends with crash on I-12 at Airline Hwy.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a crash that started as a high speed chase.

The crash happened on the I-12 exit ramp at Airline Hwy.

Several law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene of the crash.

Officials have not yet provided any information relative to the initial incident that prompted the chase.

We're told one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

