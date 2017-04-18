56-year-old man found shot to death in small town

A 56-year-old man was found dead on a small town road early Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the body of Calvin Washington was discovered at roughly 3 a.m. on Labau Street in the town of Baldwin.

Washington was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 2010 census states that Baldwin has a population of 2,436 people.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call (337) 828-1960 or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com.

