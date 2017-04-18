Sonic employee arrested for allegedly firing gun in air after fight with co-worker

An employee of the Sonic on Government Street in Baton Rouge was arrested after she allegedly fired a gun in the air during a fight with a fellow employee.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 10 a.m. at the location on Government Street that is near Jefferson Hwy. A caller reported gunshots in the area.

Police arrested Maya Blanton, 20, and charged her with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, second-degree battery and terrorizing.

"[Blanton] and the victim got into a physical altercation inside the store and [Blanton] bit the victim in the eyebrow, breaking the skin and caused extreme physical pain," states the probable cause report. "After the physical altercation, [Blanton] went outside and obtained a firearm. [Blanton] waved the gun in the air in front of several co-workers and the victim."

Blanton's mugshot shows signs she possibly suffered injuries as well, though the report does not include any information regarding her injuries. Additionally, the report does not include any information as to what prompted the physical altercation.

Witnesses say Blanton then got in a vehicle and as the car was leaving, she leaned out the window and fired one gunshot in the air.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Blanton was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Sonic released a statement Tuesday afternoon in reference to the incident. The statement reads:

Thank you for giving us the opportunity to respond to your question regarding the incident at the Sonic Drive-In located at 5305 Government Street in Baton Rouge, La. Tuesday morning, an incident occurred at the location, which is owned and operated by a local franchisee, where two crew members were involved in an altercation involving a firearm. We are thankful for the quick response by the police. Additional questions about this incident should be directed to police as it is Sonic’s policy and practice not to comment on matters that are the subject of ongoing criminal investigations or proceedings so as not to interfere.

