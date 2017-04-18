Police: Convicted felon arrested 6 months after high speed chase

After roughly six months of avoiding capture, police say they've arrested the man who prompted a high speed chase in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on October 21, 2016 at roughly 8:50 p.m.

The report claims the officer attempted a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle without a license plate.

"I attempted to stop the vehicle at 4th Street at Main Street," states the report. "The vehicle made a left turn onto Main Street and failed to stop for a red light. The vehicle then accelerated to approximately 60 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, ignoring several red lights and left the road way several times."

The chase abruptly ended when the vehicle turned on Gracie Street and crashed into a tree. The report states that the driver got out of the car and took off running.

"Upon speaking with the passenger inside the vehicle, she advised that the defendant instructed her to throw [a gun] out the window," states the report.

The gun was reported stolen.

Inside the vehicle, the officer claims to have found a rolled cigar with suspected marijuana in it. They also found a wallet belonging to Dezmond Brown, 25, who is the alleged driver of the vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Brown's arrest. He was located and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, April 17.

Brown is charged with improper plate display, speeding, traffic control signal, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana.

According to records from the 19th Judicial District Court, Brown has several arrests, which include a conviction for possession of schedule III drugs and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He has a current pending charge for burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

