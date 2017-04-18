Authorities investigating late night stabbing at mobile home park

One person is in the hospital this morning with serious injuries after a late night stabbing near Zachary.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the Sweetbriar Mobile Home park on Highway 61 near Zachary. According to officials, at least one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

K-9 deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to look for the suspect. There was one person handcuffed and detained, but their involvement is not clear at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.