Store manager, 3 people, arrested for selling stolen beer

Four people are behind bars after deputies say they were selling stolen beer at a store in Hammond.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the investigation on Wednesday, April 12.

The Street Crimes Unit learned that people were selling stolen beer at the Quicks Red and White store located at the intersection of Rufus Bankston Rd. And Wardline Rd.

While detectives were investigating, officials say, they witnessed the store manager, Emad Zayed, 52, buying cases of beer from the suspects.

Detectives reportedly found 10 cases of beer in the vehicle of Roger Granger, 54, of Ponchatoula.

Inside the store, detectives discovered 34 cases of beer that had no proof of purchase. They include

24-packs of Bud Light

Eighteen 24-packs of Budweiser

Four 18-packs of Corona Light

Five 18-packs of Corona

Two additional people were with Granger at the time of the alleged sale of stolen beer. They are Denise Granger, 58, and Shelia Sanderford, 47.

During questioning, the trio allegedly admitted that they stole the beer and was being traded for drugs.

