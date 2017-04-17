Store manager, 3 people, arrested for selling stolen beer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Store manager, 3 people, arrested for selling stolen beer

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
Roger Granger (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office) Roger Granger (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
Denise Granger (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office) Denise Granger (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
Shelia Sanderford (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office) Shelia Sanderford (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
Emad Zayed (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office) Emad Zayed (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) -

Four people are behind bars after deputies say they were selling stolen beer at a store in Hammond. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the investigation on Wednesday, April 12.  

The Street Crimes Unit learned that people were selling stolen beer at the Quicks Red and White store located at the intersection of Rufus Bankston Rd. And Wardline Rd.  

While detectives were investigating, officials say, they witnessed the store manager, Emad Zayed, 52, buying cases of beer from the suspects.  

Detectives reportedly found 10 cases of beer in the vehicle of Roger Granger, 54, of Ponchatoula.  

Inside the store, detectives discovered 34 cases of beer that had no proof of purchase. They include 

  • 24-packs of Bud Light 
  • Eighteen 24-packs of Budweiser 
  • Four 18-packs of Corona Light 
  • Five 18-packs of Corona 

Two additional people were with Granger at the time of the alleged sale of stolen beer. They are Denise Granger, 58, and Shelia Sanderford, 47.  

During questioning, the trio allegedly admitted that they stole the beer and was being traded for drugs.  

