Victim identified; hit and run suspect turns himself in

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that a man who allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with his vehicle last night has turned himself in.

Joseph Robert Lessard, 26, will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged accordingly.

APSO says the incident happened just before midnight on April 16. Witnesses told investigators that a truck hit the victim on Moody Dixon Rd.

The victim has been identified as Lisa Bradford, 49, of Galvez.

According to a press release, Lessard's vehicle was described by witnesses and later located in the area by deputies. They say the vehicle was unoccupied when they found it.

Lessard will be charged with negligent homicide and hit and run driving.

