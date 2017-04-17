Film festival to premiere documentary about Aug. 2016 flooding with night to honor first responders

The annual Louisiana International Film Festival (LIFF) will open its series of events with a special night to honor those who helped save lives during the historic flooding that happened in August 2016.

On Saturday, April 22, the festival will feature the world premiere screening of "When the Rivers Rise," which is a film about the August flooding. It will begin at 3:45 p.m. at Perkins Rowe.

After the show, director Paul Catalanotto will participate in a question and answer session.

Special guests have been invited to attend the event. They include representatives from St. Vincent de Paul, the Springfield Fire Department, Chris King of the Cajun Army, Katie Pechon of the Cajun Navy and Patrick Mulhern of Celtic Studios.

Before the screening begins, representatives from St. Vincent de Paul will be presented a check for money raised during the Relief at the Rowe – A Day for Our Community event that was held on September 24, 2016.

The funds will be used for St. Vincent de Paul's House in a Box program, which provides new household items for families who lost everything as a result of a natural disaster.

All of the additional special guests were part of the group of first responders to assisted those in need.

After the screening, there will be a special Gala Party in the Filmmaker's Lounge. That's set to begin at 9 p.m.

The LIFF will screen over 70 films from around the world starting on April 20 and continuing through April 23.

