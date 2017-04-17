Police: Driver went over 100 mph during chase because he didn't have license

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly took police on a high speed chase, ending only when he crashed his vehicle.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the chase started on Monday, April 17 at roughly 2:14 a.m.

"Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of LA 182 without proper lighting," states the arrest report. "The vehicle was also observed turning onto Myrtle St. Failing to signal prior to the turn."

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but claims the driver took off, prompting the chase.

"The vehicle was being operated in an erratic manner failing to obey traffic signals and entered upon US 90," the report continues. "The vehicle was observed operating at high rates of speeds upwards of 100 M.P.H."

Eventually, the car went off the road, flipped and crashed in a wooded-area.

The driver, Savion P. Dixon, was arrested after he allegedly admitted to officers that he fled because "he did not have a valid driver's license."

Dixon was booked into the Morgan City Jail on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, failure to signal 100 ft. Prior to an intersection, improper lighting, no driver's license, and resisting an officer by giving false information.

