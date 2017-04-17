Man dies after car catches fire following crash

A 38-year-old man died after an early morning crash on Florida Blvd.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say Larry Singleton ran into the back of another vehicle at the intersection with Wooddale Blvd. They say Singleton's car caught fire after the crash.

Officials say witnesses were able to pull Singleton from the burning car, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

