Menu announced for 2nd Annual Red Stick Food Fest

Save the date, foodies! The second annual Red Stick Food Fest will be held on Saturday, May 13.

The festival will feature some of the region's best restaurants and caterers, live entertainment, beverages, a children's activity area, and regional arts and crafts vendors.

“Following the success of last year’s inaugural Red Stick Food Festival, we are anticipating 2017 to be even better! We are excited for the opportunity to showcase our culinary scene in a perfect outdoor setting with live music, food that is indigenous to Louisiana and good times,” said Paul Arrigo, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “We are thrilled that this event coincides with Baton Rouge celebrating 200 years as an incorporated city during 2017.”

And it's all for a good cause. Proceeds will benefit the Louisiana Hospital Foundation.

“We are committed to making the Red Stick Food Fest an annual fundraising event and to grow our foundation’s presence in Baton Rouge,” said David Blitch, president of the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. “This event has huge growth potential. We look forward to hosting families from across the region while celebrating the culinary heritage of our state.”

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on The Lawn at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge and will feature more than 20 dishes from some of the region's best restaurants and caterers. Some returning vendors include Baton Rouge's only Italian-Creole fusion restaurant, Ruffino's, Thee Cake Diva, and Zea Rotisserie & Grill. Some new additions include BRQ, Bud's Broiler, the catering team at Louisiana Culinary Institute, Sammy's Grill, Stadium Sports Bar & Grill at L'Auberge Casino, and Tallulah, located in the Renaissance Hotel.

The full menu is as follows:

BRQ Pulled pork sandwich and potato salad Smoked chicken sandwich and potato salad Homemade smoked sausage and coleslaw

Bud’s Broiler #4 Charcoal-broiled hamburger: Meat, grated cheddar, chili, or hickory smoked sauce #6 Charcoal-broiled hamburger: Meat, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo or mustard, grated cheddar

Louisiana Culinary Institute Oven-roasted chicken wings with crackling corn cobs Mexican style Rag’in Cajun style All American style Ice cold watermelon wedges, chunked and dusted with Tajin seasoning, Kosher salt, or plain

Ruffino’s Louisiana crawfish cakes: Fresh Louisiana crawfish tails, onions, bell peppers, and celery, topped with Remoulade Corn & crawfish bisque: White sweet corn, cream, with fresh Louisiana crawfish tails

Sammy’s Grill Shrimp Remoulade: Boiled shrimp tossed in a zesty Remoulade dressing, served over a mixture of shredded green cabbage and iceberg Oasis Cabana Cuban: Pecan-smoked shredded pork, Applewood smoked bacon, thin sliced honey ham, Kosher dill pickles, sweet yellow onions, and Creole mustard on a grilled pressed French bread Grilled chicken pasta salad: Marinated grilled chicken breast, tri-colored Rotini pasta, diced celery, shredded carrots, green peas and Parmesan cheese tossed in Sammy’s Sensation dressing

Stadium Sports Bar & Grill Grand Isle wrap: Blackened Gulf shrimp, corn Macque Choux, tasso, butter lettuce, white Remoulade sauce

Tallulah Pastrami slider: House made pastrami, purple cabbage slaw and Kickin’ Remoulade, served with Cajun chips

Thee Cake Diva Ooey Gooey – chocolate and butter Almond pound cake Strawberry cream cheese pound cake

Zea Rotisserie & Grill Creole shrimp & grits: Roasted corn grits with wild caught sautéed Gulf shrimp, served with Chef Paul Prudhomme’s andouille sausage and étouffée sauce Sashimi tuna stack: Locally caught diced Yellowfin tuna with cucumber, avocado, and wasabi aioli



In addition to food, live entertainment will be provided by many Louisiana musicians, including Dumpstaphunk, a New Orleans funk bank featuring Ivan Neville.

Drinks available will include Yuengling beer, Coca-Cola, Barefoot wines, frozen daiquiris with Absolut Lime, Avion tequila, and Gosling's Black Seal rums, as well as PJ's coffee and tea.

The foundation will celebrate Mother's Day by giving the first 200 moms in attendance a complimentary flower, courtesy of Billy Heroman's Flowers & Gifts, as well as offering shopping opportunities from local arts, crafts, and retail vendors.

The music schedule is as follows:

The Matt Kayda Trio: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Werewolf, The Legendary 80s Cover Band: 1 to 4 p.m.

Dumpstaphunk: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Admission and parking are free and all ages are welcome to attend. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

For more information, visit www.redstickfoodfest.com.

