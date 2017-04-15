Unrestrained driver identified after fatal crash into Central home

UPDATE [4/16/2017]: According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of the 2005 Chevrolet pickup has been identified as 39-year-old James Baggett of Brandon, MS.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire crews responded to a fatal car crash where the vehicle hit a home, causing major damage in Central.

According to the Central Fire Department, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning firefighters responded to a fatal single vehicle crash at Blackwater Rd. and Monhegan Ave.

According to the initial investigation by Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred as the unidentified driver in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup ran off the left side of Blackwater Rd. and struck the house in the 10000 block of Blackwater Rd, for reasons still unknown.

The driver was not restrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say that impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash and a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis, standard in crash fatalities.

No one inside the home was injured.

Officials with the Red Cross were on the scene to offer help to the displaced homeowners.

