Contractor's attorney: 'This is a civil matter, not a criminal one'

The attorney for a man accused of dozens of charges of contractor fraud has released a statement following his latest round of charges.

Mr. Morris is innocent of the criminal charges against him. This is a civil matter, not a criminal one, and many of the complaining witnesses are actively involved in civil litigation with Complete Construction Contractors. Unfortunately, the criminal charges will delay the resolution of the civil matters. Mr. Morris has agreed to remove all civil liens as a sign of good faith, but law enforcement has not responded to this offer. Mr. Morris is currently being held without bond in Ascension, and is being bounced parish to parish to be denied fair bail. -Bloom Legal, LLC

Morris, 39, is the owner of Complete Construction Contractors. He is accused of taking money from people who were rebuilding their flooded homes. But rather than completing the work, they claim he gave them excuses as to why he couldn’t complete the job.

The first round of criminal charges were filed by the Ascension Parish on Wednesday, Feb. 8. His bond was set at $635,000.

After his initial arrest, officials with Crime Stoppers released that Morris was also facing charges from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Walker Police Department.

On Monday, April 10, an Ascension Parish grand jury returned 84 indictments of fraud and other charges related to cases involving 18 alleged victims.

"Mr. Morris is a multi-parish nightmare of a crook and a creep who can't stand a day going by without him once again trying to ruin somebody's life at their most vulnerable time," said Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley.

Two days later, a Livingston Parish grand jury returned 51 indictments for fraud and other charges that related to eleven alleged victims.

The next day, Morris was moved again. This time he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

