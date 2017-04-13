Man taken to hospital after early morning shooting on Jefferson Ave.

One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting on Jefferson Ave.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at roughly 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital by emergency crews.

Officials say the man suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators are working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

