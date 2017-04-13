Driver dies in crash in which car went up levee, flipped

The driver in a single-vehicle crashed after going off the highway Thursday morning, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police identified the driver as William Lacroix, 35, of Baton Rouge.

Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 327 (River Road) near Ben Hur Road around 7 a.m.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the investigation done up to this point shows Lacroix was driving south on River Road in a 1999 Toyota Avalon when the car went off the road in a curve, traveled up the levee and then flipped onto its roof.

Lee added investigators have not yet determined what made the car go off the road. According to Lee, despite wearing his seat belt, Lacroix suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Officials said Lacroix was pronounced dead by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

Lee also said it is not yet known if impairment was a factor in the crash, but as with all deadly wrecks on Louisiana highways, a sample of his blood will be sent for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

