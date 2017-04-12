Fest For Life to offer free cancer screenings among entertaining activities

Free health resources will be available at the 10th annual Fest For Live event at the Bon Carre' Business Center.

The event will be held on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will gain free cancer screenings and tests for other diseases, health education and resources, food, entertainment and more.

“Fest for Life’s focus is certainly on cancer early detection, but its scope goes beyond this one disease and addresses the many health problems impacting our city’s residents,” said Johnnay Benjamin, director of early detection and education for the Cancer Center. “In addition to cancer, mortality rates continue to soar due to conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes, and we provide screenings for all of these diseases.”

But the best way to get people excited about being healthy is to have a party. That's why the event will feature fun activities and entertainment, as well as a second-line parade that will start at 9:45 a.m.

“There is a growing need for these kinds of early detection and education services, and in many cases people would not receive them if it weren’t for Fest for Life. Because of this event, cancers are being caught early; lives are being saved,” said Broome. “I’m so proud to be a part of this effort. Its impact is really immeasurable because not only are many people in the Greater Baton Rouge accessing screenings, early detection programs throughout the country are emulating this model to deliver their services. ”

All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months. Appointments are required for breast cancer screenings only. To make an appointment, please call (225) 215-1234 or (888) 616-4687. For additional information about this event and other upcoming screenings, CLICK HERE.

