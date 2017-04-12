Infamous contractor Matthew Morris represents himself in court

Infamous contractor Matthew Morris appeared in court Thursday to argue three motions related to dozens of charges filed against him.

Morris appeared in a Livingston Parish courtroom after filing a request to change venue, a motion to be housed in the Livingston Parish Prison, and a motion to have his bond reduced.

The first two motions were denied. The motion for a reduction of his bond was rescheduled for Nov. 6.

The state also filed a motion to have similar crimes allowed as part of his evidence. That too will be heard on Nov. 6.

Morris is the owner of Complete Construction Contractors. He was arrested at his own home on Feb. 21, 2017.

Morris faces charges in multiple parishes. He is currently being housed in Jonesboro under the custody of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

