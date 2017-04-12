Infamous contractor Matthew Morris represents himself in court

A Baton Rouge police officer who accidentally killed a pedestrian with his unmarked patrol car back in June received only a light reprimand after an internal investigation determined he was driving too fast at the time of the crash.More >>
Most Louisiana families receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will have a slight reduction in their benefits beginning on October 1, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.More >>
Thursday, the state honored all nine members of Louisiana law enforcement who died in the line of duty last year.More >>
LSU police are investigating reports of a peeping tom who parked in a garage so that he could secretly watch students inside of a nearby dorm.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Athens police have arrested a Huntsville woman following the death of her newborn.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
Two attorneys with the Balch and Bingham lawyer and an executive with the coal company, Drummond, have been indicted in an alleged bribery investigation that has already seen the guilty plea of a former state senator.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
