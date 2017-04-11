Cane Land Distilling Co. to hold grand opening in downtown Baton Rouge

The Cane Land Distilling Company has announced its grand opening in downtown Baton Rouge.

A ribbon cutting event will be held on Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m. and the grand opening will take place on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Both events will be held downtown at 760 St. Philip St.

After four years of planning, the company is finally ready to open its doors to the public. Spirits distilled from sugarcane grown and milled by Alma Plantation and Sugar Mill in Lakeland will be offered. Initial offerings will include Parade Argenté Rum, Parade Spiced Rum, ShinDig Vodka, and Original Mississippi Floated Whisky. The spirits will be available for purchase directly from the facility. Distribution to areas in the southeast region is scheduled to begin in early summer.

The celebration throughout the day will feature live music and food trucks. Performers include Riverside, Lemon Stevies, The Quickening, Captain Green, and Boogie Long. The tasting room and distillery will be open to the public for tours and samples. Specialty cocktails and daiquiris will be available as well.

Check out Cane Lane Distilling Company online on their Facebook page, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.