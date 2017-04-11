Boil advisory lifted for Clinton area

A boil water advisory has been lifted for parts of the Clinton area along Hwy. 959, according to East Feliciana Rural Water (EFRW).

The boil advisory was issued Monday, April 10 after the well motor on the Bluff Creek Well burned up. Customers in the area experienced outages.

Melissa Sanders, executive director with EFRW, said that samples were collected and sent to DHH for testing. The results came in Thursday and the boil advisory was lifted.

Sanders says crews worked tirelessly to get the problem addressed, while also notifying those in the affected areas.

"We sent that call out to notify customers that there was going to be an outage. We knew then that it was the well pump motor and that it would be out for an extended period of time," Sanders added.

Residents took advantage of free bottled water at the Bluff Creek Fire Department off Hwy. 959 Tuesday night. It's a service she says very much appreciated.

"Oh I’m very grateful," said Ruby Drummond, a resident in the area.

The problem affected roughly 600 customers.

"Boil it before you consume or make ice,” Sanders said. “You do need to turn your ice makers off and not use that water for making ice and things like that."

Drummond, though, says while it's a hassle, she is just grateful to have something many people often take for granted.

"You never miss it until you don't have it," said Drummond.

