Gov. Edwards acknowledges true heroes at opening of regular session

During opening remarks for the 2017 regular legislative session, Gov. John Bel Edwards took time to acknowledge recent tragedies and two remarkable people who survived the unthinkable.

"The past year has been filled with heartbreak in our law enforcement community," he said. "None of us will ever forget that morning in July when an attack on our officers claimed the lives of three brave men and left three others injured. Just last month, we lost another dedicated officer in the line of duty."

Among those over the last year who were injured in the line of duty is Agent Tyler Wheeler with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

"[He] was shot in the head during what he believed to be a routine traffic stop," explained Gov. Edwards. "Thanks to the skills of an incredible medical team and the prayers of so many people from all across the state, Agent Wheeler is able to be with us today. Agent Wheeler, we want to thank you and all of your brothers and sisters in uniform who risk their lives every day to keep us safe."

Agent Wheeler was accompanied by his wife and the two recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Also acknowledged was Daniel Wesley, a student of Central High School who became known as a hero when he attempted to help a Baton Rouge woman who had been shot.

"One Sunday in late November, April Peck had just been shot in Baton Rouge, pushed out of a vehicle and left for dead on the side of the road," Gov. Edwards said. "Daniel immediately took action. As he rushed to her aid Daniel was told by the shooter 'if you help her, I’m going to kill you.'"

Daniel was shot twice and was then struck twice by a vehicle.

"Daniel is now thriving after undergoing successful surgeries to address his injuries," Gov. Edwards said. "I’d ask you all to join me in welcoming Daniel Wesley to the legislature today. I also ask that you keep April Peck’s family in your prayers as they continue to heal from her tragic death."

