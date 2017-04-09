EBR Parish libraries celebrate National Library Week; April 9-15

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL) joins libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating National Library Week, starting Sunday, April 9, through Saturday, April 15.

National Library Week is a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians and library workers. "Libraries Transform" returns as the theme for this year’s celebration.

Well-known soccer midfielder Julie Foudy serves as the National Library Week Honorary Chair.

Foudy is a retired professional soccer player, two-time World Cup champion and a medalist in the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics. She was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2007. Foudy currently works as a reporter and analyst for ABC/ESPN, contributor and writer for espnW and motivational speaker. This spring, she also will add author to her credits with the release of her first book Choose to Matter, to be published by Disney Publishing Worldwide.

Organizers say libraries today are more than repositories for books and other resources and often the heart of their communities, campuses or schools, are deeply committed to the places where their patrons live, work and study. Libraries are trusted places where everyone in the community can gather to reconnect and reengage with each other to enrich and shape the community and address local issues.

The EBRPL has served the community for more than 75 years, and we’re looking forward to continuing to provide valuable services and resources in the years to come.

EBRPL offers the use of computers and Wi-Fi, computer classes, online databases, books and magazines, downloads and e-media, programs, concerts, book talks, game nights, various workshops and story times, business plus career and technology resources and much more — all for free with a Library card.

For those still looking for a reason to get a free Library card and visit one of their 14 locations throughout EBR Parish, EBRPL have included 10 reasons that will help you decide:

FREE special interest programs like gardening, woodcarving, guided genealogy classes, hair care and more. FREE access to online learning databases like Gale Courses and Lynda.com, plus career planning through the Career Center. FREE resources for verbal language and sign language learning with Mango Languages and Signing Savvy, plus streaming videos, downloadable popular music, video games, digital magazines and more. FREE family friendly events including outdoor concerts, dance performances, movie nights and more. FREE use of meeting rooms and quiet study rooms. FREE computer use, Wi-Fi and computer classes. FREE games, crafts, book clubs, plus an annual Summer Reading Program for all ages (adults, too!). Notable author visits, plus book talks with local authors and writing groups for teens and adults. FREE themed story time and craft programs for children of all ages. AND SO MUCH MORE!

For more information about National Library Week nationwide celebration, visit their website. To learn more about the Library and all its free programs, events and resources, call (225) 231-3750 or visit us on the web at www.ebrpl.com. Don’t forget to head over to the Library’s Facebook page at to share how your Library has transformed your life.

