Second arrest made in 2016 murder of teen that sparked string of retaliation shootings

A second arrest has been made in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in November 2016 that sparked a series of retaliation shootings throughout Baton Rouge neighborhoods.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they arrested Monte Carey, 27, of Baton Rouge, for the shooting death of 18-year-old Keondrea Ricks.

Ricks was found dead in the 2000 block of Nebraska Street around midnight on November 2, 2016. The shooting sparked a series of retaliation shootings that left the surrounding neighborhood in constant fear. Around 9:30 a.m. later that day, another man was shot in the neck on Kentucky St, just a few blocks away, with police believing they were connected.

On March 28, 17-year-old Trashone Coates was arrested in connection to the murder and subsequently charged with second degree murder and is still being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $450,000 bond. Coates was also involved in an earlier incident in July 2016 in a pawn shop burglary where several guns were stolen and the suspects threatened to kill police officers in reference to the protests throughout Baton Rouge during that time.

According to police, during the investigation a witness, who was present during the shootings, told police Carey and Coates confronted Ricks in the road.

According to the witness’ statement to police, Coates shot Ricks and when he fell to the ground, Carey allegedly went through his pockets in search of valuables. Both fled the scene after, according to probable cause reports.

The witness told police the two men planned the murder before confronting Ricks.

The witness was able to positively identify Carey as the person with Coates and the one who was digging through Ricks’ pockets in the road while he laid there.

Carey was charged with second degree murder and is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $300,000 bond.

Ricks’ mother said her son was an aspiring rapper. She believes his rising popularity is what ultimately lead to his death.

