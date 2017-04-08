Teenage pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish crash

A 17-year-old is dead after being struck by an oncoming truck while walking near the shoulder of the road.

At around 10:50 p.m. on April 7, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 104 near St. James Ave.

The crash claimed the life of Brandon Viator, 17, of Opelousas.

According to state police, the initial investigation revealed the crash happened hen Viator was walking west on LA 104 near the right shoulder and was struck by a westbound 2012 Dodge Ram driven by a 41-year-old driver from Blanks.

Viator was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. He voluntarily submitted to a chemical test and was not impaired, according to state police.

Toxicology samples were taken from Viator and submitted for analysis - standard in all crash fatalities.

This crash remains under investigation.

