Baton Rouge to participate in global March For Science

March For Science Baton Rouge announced it will host a march and rally on Saturday, April 22, which is Earth Day, in conjunction with hundreds of satellite marches happening simultaneously worldwide in a global March For Science.

Recent statements and actions of the current administration have raised concerns among science leaders and citizens who claim scientific evidence informs critical issues is being rejected or ignored. The March for Science will take place National Mall in Washington, DC and 425+ satellite marches around the world including Baton Rouge. The March for Science Baton Rouge, which is an official satellite events of the national march, expects hundreds of people to attend both the march and rally.

The issues March for Science Baton Rouge will march and rally to support include: support of science and evidence-based policy-making in matters of public and environmental health, uncensored communication between scientists, and prevention of dismantling regulations that exist to protect and improve society. Organizers say the march for is the first step of a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies, and governments.

The rally program includes speakers, musical performance by local artists, teach-ins, informational booths, and educational activities provided by partners and supporters. Community members will have the opportunity to engage in activities aimed at helping to reinforce the value and fun of scientific inquiry and innovation.

Satellite marches, like March For Science Baton Rouge, are organized at the grassroots level by passionate, local community members. Costs for the event are met by fundraising and community crowdsourcing efforts. To assist with costs incurred , community members can purchase t-shirts or make a direct donation to the Baton Rouge Give Forward donation page. Official March For Science Baton Rouge shirts orders can be placed here. Those seeking to donate directly can do so at the March For Science Baton Rouge Give Forward donation page here.

March for Science Baton Rouge will gather downtown at 11 a.m. on Earth Day, April 22, at North Blvd. Town Square for a meet-and-greet and celebration rally. The official march to State Capitol Park will begin at 12 p.m. from North Blvd Town Square to the steps of the state capitol building, followed by a post-march rally. The rally will end at 2 p.m.

For additional information and updates, visit March for Science Baton Rouge on their social media on Twitter or Facebook.

For march event details, visit the Facebook event page and RSVP. The official march route can be viewed here.

For additional information on the March for Science, visit their official website here.

