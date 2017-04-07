Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car while walking downtown

A 47-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car while walking in downtown Baton Rouge.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of St. Ferdinand and Louisiana Street at roughly 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS. We're told she was suffering from moderate injuries, but was stable.

Details regarding the cause of the crash have not yet been provided.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the case.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

