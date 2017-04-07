Flood victims receiving traditional shelter assistance from FEMA leave hotels

FEMA announced victims of the August 2016 flood who were still in hotels had to leave by Wednesday (May 31).

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program was extended a couple of times.

Eligible participants were allowed to stay in participating hotels and motels through Tuesday night, but had to check out by Wednesday.

FEMA reported there were 73 families still in hotels and motels Tuesday evening.

Officials added about 4,300 families participated in the traditional sheltering assistance program.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.