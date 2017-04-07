FEMA extends TSA program to May 30

Rouses Markets is set to open their 55th store in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center in Baton Rouge.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 9.More >>
A Gonzales man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to being in possession of and distributing cocaine, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.More >>
Construction continues at the new, freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital with a major milestone.More >>
FEMA announced the time allowed for victims of the August 2016 flood to remain in hotels has been extended again. The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program is being extended to Wednesday, May 30.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
