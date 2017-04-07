FEMA extends TSA program to May 30

FEMA announced the time allowed for victims of the August 2016 flood to remain in hotels has been extended again.

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program is being extended to Wednesday, May 30.

Eligible participants can stay in participating hotels and motels through the night of May 30, but must check out by the following day.

FEMA said following a mid-extension review of the TSA program, a number of applicants affected by the August floods may be found ineligible for continued hotel stays as of Tuesday, April 25, with checkout on Wednesday, April 26. Applicants in the FEMA-supported program are alerted to their eligibility status either by phone or by case workers assigned to assist with long-term housing decisions.

According to a FEMA representative, as of the close of business on Wednesday, March 8, there were still 524 households in 125 hotels across two states.

