FEMA ends TSA program on May 30

Posted by WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

FEMA announced the deadline for victims of the August 2016 flood who are still in hotels is Tuesday (May 30).

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program was extended a couple of times. 

Eligible participants can stay in participating hotels and motels through Tuesday night of May 30, but must check out by Wednesday.

