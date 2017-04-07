Fundraising account: BRPD officer seriously injured in crash remains in ICU weeks later

A YouCaring account has been set up to pay for the ongoing medical expense for a Baton Rouge Police Officer who was seriously injured in a car crash.

On Tuesday, March 21, Officer Rickey Faust was responding to an activated alarm call. He was driving his police unit on I-12 East between the Millerville and Sherwood Forest Blvd. exit when a vehicle switched lanes in front of him, forcing him to swerve.

Faust lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the concrete barrier located on the median.

Faust, who is a veteran law enforcement officer, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to the YouCaring page, Faust suffered from major injuries to his spine, broken ribs and severe bruising. He has had two surgeries on his spine and has had several procedures to remove fluid from his lungs.

Officials with the Zachary Police Department, the agency where Faust worked prior to the BRPD, posted a statement on Facebook about the fundraising account. They say Faust’s wife has taken leave from her job to care for their children and to spend her time by the side of her husband. For that reason, however, the family is suffering financially.

Before the crash, Faust and his family were working to rebuild their home, which was damaged during the August 2016 flooding.

The YouCaring page has a $10,000 goal.

CLICK HERE if you'd like to make a donation.

