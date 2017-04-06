Survey: Majority La. Residents say women still face workplace discrimination

A newly published survey shows that most Louisiana residents believe that there are still steps that need to be made regarding women in the workplace.

The survey was conducted by LSU's Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs at LSU's School of Mass communication. It shows that more than 60 percent say there is "a lot" or "some discrimination against women.

"Nearly three-fourths of the public think the country needs to continue making changes to give men and women equality in the workplace, and 58 percent think there are still significant obstacles that make it harder for women to get ahead than men," states a press release about the survey.

Regarding equal pay, 91 percent of participants support the state requiring employers to pay men and women the same amount of the same work.

"Generally, gaps between Democrats and Republicans exceed gaps between men and women on views of discrimination and obstacles women face in society or the workplace," the report notes. "For example, majorities of both Republican women [54 percent] and Republican men [63 percent] think the obstacles that made it harder for women to get ahead are largely gone. Democratic women and Democratic men stand together on the other side - believing that significant obstacles remain - at 80 percent and 70 percent respectively."

The questions related to women in the workforce is a portion of the full 2017 Louisiana Survey, which was conducted over the telephone from February 23 to March 23, 2017. This is the fourth in a series of six sections of that survey.

The first portion of the survey focused on public support for raising taxes to fun key services. Although most were in favor of the measure, the kind of taxes were unclear.

The second portion showed that there is more optimism about the direction of the state, but few said the economy was improving.

The third related to criminal justice reform and it showed that the majority were in favor of the measure.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.