Race to raise funds for wounded deputies Tullier, Simmons

An upcoming race will benefit two deputies who were seriously wounded during the July 2016 ambush attack on law enforcement.

The Motorman 5K and 1 Mile Deputy Dash will be held on May 20 at Zachary High School.

“This will be a wonderful event. There is a race for all ages,” said Cpl. Lisa Blackman of the EBRSO Community Policing Division. “If you have small children and want to walk or push them in a stroller, the One Mile Deputy Dash is for you. If you are a more serious runner and want to compete in the Motorman 5K, there is a race for you as well. Not only is the foundation raising funds to support two wonderful law enforcement officers, this will be an event where law enforcement and the community can come together as well.”

The funds raised will benefit Cpl. Nick Tullier and Sgt. Bruce Simmons. Both work for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

“Law enforcement officers and other first responders give of themselves every day. They dedicate their lives to community service,” said Scott McKnight of the Reserve Deputies and Officers Foundation. “This event will be law enforcement and the community coming together to support two heroes who were injured while they were out protecting our community. This is a way for the community to give a little back to two men who have given so much.”

The family friendly event will include food and entertainment. Additionally, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will show several law enforcement tools such as tactical response vehicle, boat, helicopter, and more.

Due to the event, LA 64/Main St./Church St. will be closed between Lee St. and Newell St. from 8 to 10 a.m. The run will begin at Zachary High, go west on LA 64 to Live Oak Trace, back east on on LA 64 to City Hall, then head west again back to Zachary High. The road will reopen after the race ends.

Call 225-407-0301 for more information.

