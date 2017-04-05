Livingston Parish Sheriff issues alert about wanted contractor

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard has put out an alert, saying Mike Simmers is wanted for contractor fraud for a second time.

"He is in violation, warrants have been cut on him, and we are actively looking for him right now," said Ard.

Simmers, the owner of TWG contractors, bonded out of jail after being arrested in March on another fraud charge. Ard says the contractor had until noon Wednesday to turn himself in.

"Mr. Simmers is doing this time what he did last time,” Ard said. “He will tell you he's gonna' be here at this time and he never shows up. So we are actively looking for him and anybody has information of where he's at, they're encouraged to call our office so we can go pick him up."

Simmers spoke with 9News by phone Wednesday afternoon, where he told a different story. He claims the arrangement was never for Wednesday. "I am going to turn myself in and I’m going to provide any evidence that the sheriff's office requires to prove the details of the matter," he said.

Ard though, says the contractor’s claims are not true. "What his problem is now is he's a fugitive that needs to turn himself in and he can take that up with the judge in the courtroom. It has nothing to do with me. We charged him properly and he knows that," Ard added.

Simmers says he has been working tirelessly since he was first arrested to clear his name, but claims he has run into roadblocks with the sheriff's office.

"I've been meeting through my attorney with the sheriff's office to present my evidence. The sheriff's office detective would not look at the evidence and said that I would have to turn myself in. We are not running, we are building houses," Simmers said.

"That's not true. Basically he feels like he's been wronged or what have you,” said Ard.

WAFB's Scottie Hunter asked Sheriff Ard, ”So him saying that you all had meetings prior to this is false?"

"Yes, absolutely false,” Ard answered. “I don't even know what his attorney looks like. I've never seen him before. I have had two phone calls with him."

Ard says the bottom line is that Simmers needs to face the charges and he believes this second arrest will not be the last time the contractor is back behind bars.

"I'm not going to get into a tit for tat with someone of his category,” Ard said. “He's nothing to me. He is basically taking advantage of my citizens and he's continuing to do so. This probably won't be the last time I arrests Mr. Simmers. He will probably be arrested again in the future."

Anyone with information that can help lead to Simmers’ arrest is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

RELATED STORIES: Contractors arrested for fraud related to August 2016 flood repairs

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.



