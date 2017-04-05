Woman arrested for allegedly using heroin in her car

A 27-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was found using heroin in the parking lot of a business.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched on Tuesday, April 4 to a complaint about a woman using drugs in her car.

According to the probable cause report, Brooke Bourgeois was found sitting in her vehicle at a business located in the 8300 block of Airline Hwy.

The officer claims that Bourgeois had a drug kit sitting on the center console of her vehicle. They claim she admitted to using heroin and to having methamphetamine and valium.

Bourgeois was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Her bond is set at $11,000.

