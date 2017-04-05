Former loan agent arrested for allegedly charging customers fee for illegal loan approvals

A woman is facing dozens of felony charges for allegedly forging loan documents and bilking customers for money.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the investigation was launched on December 13, 2016 after the manager at Delta Credit, INC. Called police about a former employee.

The report states that the manager noticed that all the loans prepared by Dell Patricia Lands, 53, were delinquent.

After reviewing the files, the manager claims that Lands falsified information on the loan to "make the loan look good so it can be approved."

The customers were questioned and they all claim that Lands led them to believe that she could get their loan approved if they paid a service fee to the company. In each case the fee was anywhere between $300 to $500.

The manager states that there is no such fee or service provided by the company.

All of the customers also claim they had no knowledge of their credit history being altered.

Lands was arrested and charged for bank fraud, forgery and theft. There are at least 19 customer cases on file at this time with all three charges applied to each case.

Lands was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

