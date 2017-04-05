Ship of Fools performs free concert at Goodwood library

The library isn't the typical place you think of "rocking out," but that's exactly what they did on Friday, April 7.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood hosted a free concert featuring the local band Ship of Fools.

"Their music is a union of these origins and combines classically influenced melody and composition on top of finger-picked, folk-inspired acoustic guitar to illustrate a unique style that is hard to track to just one genre or label," states a press release. "Raudol Palacios' cello takes a lead melodic role that engages in skillful interplay with Michael Blount's finger-style guitar; Eric Brown’s intricate, jazz-studied percussion technique; and lead singer Ashley Monaghan's powerful but controlled vocal styling. Together they dynamically tie each musical voice together as one unit of sound."

The concert was held in the Outdoor Plaza.

For more information about Ship of Fools, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE to read more entertainment news stories.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.