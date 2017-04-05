LSU students hold 'fake news' panel discussion after launching new site

LSU students have responded to the trend of fake news websites with their own website.

“It’s really tricky and you have to pay attention to it,” said Kaylin Parker, a senior from Luling, La., and the president of Geaux Vote LSU.

The student organization has launched the site to help users determine whether an online news story is fake or the real deal. The hope is to help people figure out a story is fake before they share it on social media sites, thus perpetuating it.

“We hope we can get out in the community and show some red flags. You might be doing this already and not even realize it,” Parker said.

On Monday, April 17, Geaux Vote LSU hosted a panel discussion on the topic. The panelists included Aaron Sharockman, the executive director of PolitiFact, as well as LSU mass communication professors, including Len Apcar, who is LSU’s media literacy chair, and a former senior editor with the New York Times.

The panel discussion was held at the Manship School, Holliday Forum.

CLICK HERE to view the website

