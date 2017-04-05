National Walking Day: First step to improving your health is to literally take a step

If you want to improve your health, the first step you should take is to literally take a step.

Wednesday, April 5 is National Walking Day, which is a call-to-action for Americans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

"Statistics show that 1 in 2 men, and 1 in 3 women are at risk for heart disease, and research shows that poor lifestyle is a major contributor. It is important for our community to incorporate wellness in to our everyday routines," states a press release by the American Heart Association. "Just start walking. Step by step, day after day, you walk to take steps towards heart health."

Although there are many ways to achieve a healthier lifestyle, walking is proven to have the highest success rate because people are less likely to quit doing it than with other physical activities.

So how much walking are we talking about?

Thirty minutes can dramatically improve your health by reducing your risk of heart disease, improving blood pressure and blood sugar levels, improving blood lipid profile, and maintaining body weight and lowering the risk of obesity.

So today is the day. Take a step to a healthier lifestyle by simply talking a walk.

