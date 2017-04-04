Walk to raise awareness: 500 people in 8 parish area waiting for kidney transplant

Over 500 people in Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes are awaiting kidney transplants. An upcoming walk hopes to raise awareness about that issue.

“This walk will help many others take the lifesaving step of getting their kidneys checked,” said Tracey Eldridge, Community Development and Programs Manager. “By participating in the Kidney Walk, we're helping sound the alert that anyone with high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of kidney disease should get tested for kidney disease -- that's over 73 million, or 1 in 3 Americans at risk."

Roughly 2,000 people in the eight parishes surrounding Baton Rouge are being treated for kidney failure. The hope is to raise awareness to prevent the problem in others before it starts.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 8 at the Highland Road Community Park Grand Pavilion, 14024 Highland Rd.

In addition to the walk, there will be a wellness area, a children's fun zone, live entertainment, food and healthy snacks.

Onsite registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

Those interested in getting involved or supporting a walker can visit www.kidneywalk.org.

