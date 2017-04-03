Lafayette business captures twister flipping car on surveillance camera

A surveillance camera at a Lafayette business captured dramatic images of a small twister that passed through the parking lot.

The owners of Auto Xtreme Collision Center were shocked after watching the video. A 2016 Nissan Ultima was picked up and tossed to the side like a rag doll.

"That car weights 4,226 pounds," said Chase Broussard. "If that little building wasn't there, it would have went over the fence."

It happened at roughly 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 3 at the shop located on Ashy Road. The business suffered some damage, but thankfully they were able to open the doors Monday morning.

Much of the Acadiana region suffered serious damage from the deadly storm system.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency.

