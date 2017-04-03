La. Gov. declares state of emergency after deadly storm sweeps across state

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the state of Louisiana in response to damage caused by severe weather.

Tornadoes, strong winds and heavy rains swept across Louisiana beginning Sunday and continued through the early morning hours.

A tornado in Breaux Bridge early Sunday morning is responsible for the death of Francine Gotch, 38, and her 3 year old daughter Nevaeh Alexander.

Central Louisiana experienced the heaviest rains. Nearly 8 inches were reported in Grant Parish. Gov. Edwards started his tour in Alexandria to survey damage caused by the storm. He is set to visit the Acadiana region Monday afternoon.

In East Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding areas, the average total rainfall was roughly 3 inches with the height reaching around 5 inches.

A man was rescued by the Pride Fire Department from a truck after a tree uprooted and fell on his vehicle.

In St. Tammany Parish, two confirmed tornadoes touched down in the North Shore area. Both have been classified as EF-1. No injuries were reported.

