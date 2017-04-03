Ponchatoula hosts 46th annual Strawberry Festival

Festival season is in full swing across Louisiana and a featured favorite is offering up some delicious treats.

The 46th Annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival kicked off Friday, April 7 at noon and will continue through Sunday, April 9 until 6 p.m. The festival is being held in Memorial Park.

No Louisiana event is complete without a parade. That will be held on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade route is attached below.

On Sunday, there will be a 10K, 5K, and 1 mile fun run.

The event is a free, family friendly, outdoor festival. It features carnival rides, booths, entertainment, and of course – strawberries.

CLICK HERE for more information about the festival.

Officials are expecting an increased amount of traffic due to the festival. In an effort to improve traffic flow, Louisiana State Police troopers are suggesting drivers use the following alternate routes when entering and leaving Ponchatoula:

From Baton Rouge: Exit I-12 E at Pumpkin Center exit #35, proceed south to LA 22, then continue east on LA 22 into Ponchatoula

From Covington / Slidell: Exit I-12 W at LA 445 exit #47, proceed south to LA 22, then continue west on LA 22 into Ponchatoula

From Mandeville: Take LA 22 west into Ponchatoula

From New Orleans area: Take the Causeway Bridge into Mandeville and proceed to LA 22 west into Ponchatoula

