Driver rescued during height of storm after tree smashes vehicle

A man was successfully rescued and only suffered a minor injury after the front of his truck was destroyed from an uprooted tree.

According to Chief Bob Whitaker of the Pride Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Liberty Road at roughly 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The driver was trapped in his truck for roughly 45 minutes while firefighters braved the storm to clear the tree.

Storm conditions picked up in the Pride area around 2:40 a.m. Roughly 3 to 5 inches of rain fell quickly and a flash flood warning was issued for the parish.

Thankfully, the driver only suffered an injury to his hand.

Liberty Road is currently closed while DOTD crews work to remove the remnants of the tree.

The Pride Fire Department responded to several calls about fallen trees. No structural damage was reported.

